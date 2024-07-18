Ashley Park opens up about her disease and friendship with Lily Collins

Ashley Park recently discussed her friendship and life woes with Emily In Paris co-star Lily Collins whom she considers her “older sister'.

It is pertinent to mention the actress rose to fame with her role of Mindy Chen on the Netflix series where Lily plays the lead character Emily.

According to Daily Mail, while gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK, Ashley discussed their relationship as well as returning to work after she went through a septic shock.

In regards to this, while discussing how her friendship with Lily, she admitted that it has helped her go about the entertainment industry and admitted, “It would just have been too much of a whirlwind to do on my own.”

As per the earlier publication, Ashley began at length by admitting, “It was my first big on-screen job, so it was amazing to have the guidance of an 'older sister' in an environment that became way more high-stakes than we'd anticipated.”

Furthermore, Park recounted by saying, "I normally have a rule that I only follow people I know or have interacted with in some way, but Lily was one of the few I followed because I thought, I like this girl, I like her vibe, he seems really genuine and cool.”

As per Daily Mail, Ashley candidly revealed that she nearly died after going into 'critical septic shock' that 'infected her organs,’ in January.

As far as Park is concerned, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to lay bare her terrifying health scare which began with tonsillitis during a vacation in Thailand for New Year.



While discussing returning to work after the ordeal, Ashley recounted by admitting, "Filming was physically taxing in a way I hadn't previously endured. But I had to stop gaslighting myself and be like, I'm allowed to feel this way."



Ashley also opened up about her recent struggles to her 2.8 million Instagram followers and shared startling photos from her hospital bed, while she credited her boyfriend Paul Forman for being "unconditionally" by her side.

