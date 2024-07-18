Prince William frankly tells King Charles of new decisions regarding monarchy

Prince William does not shy from sharing his opinion on things related to monarchy or the internal issues of the Royal family with King Charles, claims an expert.



Speaking on how the Prince of Wales has taken strict actions against Prince Harry returning to the royal family fold, royal expert Michael Cole revealed he has a “strong command” on royal matters.

In a conversation with GB News, Cole added that the future King of Britain is showing “a strong will” while his father struggles with cancer.

“He’s showing a strong command of things, and a willingness to speak frankly about things he likes and doesn’t like,” he added.

This comes after another royal expert, Jennie Bond, claimed that William's tough childhood and stubborn nature have prepared him to take a firm stance on issues.

"Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including Andrew and Harry,” she told OK! Magazine.

"Whether he is the 'new enforcer' I am not so sure. But he is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway."