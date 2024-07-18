Rebel Wilson gets support from 'The Deb' cast amidst lawsuit

The cast of The Deb extended their support from actress-turned-director Rebel Wilson amidst a lawsuit against her.



The first-time director was sued last week by the movie's producers after she publicly accused them of engaging in 'unprofessional behavior'.

In response, they filed complaints against her and accused the Pitch Perfect actress over inappropriate behaviour.

They also called her a 'bully' in the petition filed in the court.

Now, the cast of the upcoming movie has showcased their support for Wilson, with actor Max Ostler telling People in a statement on July 17: “Rebel consistently expressed immense gratitude toward all individuals involved in the project."

He noted, "Noteworthy examples of her appreciation include the personalized caps she presented to each cast member as keepsake gifts, as well as the raffle prizes she distributed during one of the filming nights.”

Moreover, actor Shane Jacobson also defended the actor-director, and said, "She is an incredibly supportive and collaborative on set not only to myself, but also to those around me during filming and at all other times.”

Last week, Wilson took to Instagram and published a long video where she accused Ghost, Cameron, and Holden of unprofessional and retaliatory behaviour on the set of her movie The Deb.

She alleged that there was extreme hostility and retaliation against her from these people after she reported their actions. They also stopped her movie from showing at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

However, later in their lawsuit filed against The Deb director, the film's producers denied embezzling from the film’s budget and said there was 'absolutely no basis in reality' to the allegations that a producer harassed a lead actor.



According to the suit, Wilson’s conduct 'has caused severe financial, professional and reputational harm to the plaintiffs and jeopardized the success of the film'.

Amidst on-going lawsuit, The Deb will screen at TIFF on September 15.

The film is a comedy musical about two teenage girls attending a debutante ball in a small country town.