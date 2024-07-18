Chappell Roan wishes to 'start this all over' as Hannah Montana

Chappell Roan just revealed how she would love to channel her inner Hannah Montana!

In her latest appearance on the Drew Afualo's The Comment Section podcast, the Red Wine Supernova hit-maker got candid about from being a Miley Cyrus fan to getting invited at one of her parties.

"All these things that are happening to me now are just kind of icing on the cake. I never thought I could fly first class. You know what I mean? I never thought I would get access to so much backstage," the 26-year-old musician said of her fame.

"Miley invited me to a party, and I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you,'" Roan added.

The Pink Pony Club singer also discussed how Miley Cyrus’ famous Disney character, Hannah Montana, is someone she would want to be like.

"If I were to be able to start this all over, I don’t think it’s realistic to do a Daft Punk thing, but I wish I would have, you know? Like, a helmet. Same with Mr. Marshmello," Chappell Roan said, adding, "But I loved that Hannah had two different personalities because it’s my f****** hair that gets me in trouble all the time. So, I wish I would’ve done her."