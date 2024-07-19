Photo: Zendaya, Tom Holland perfect for each other: Source

Zendaya and her beau Tom Holland have reportedly proved that they are made for each other.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zendaya and Tom Holland sparked romance rumours after appearing together in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016 but confirmed their romance in July 2021 when they were papped smooching in a car in Los Angeles.

Now, a source recently revealed to Us Weekly about the love birds, “These two are the real deal.”

Explaining why the flames are still going strong despite being A-listed actors, the source mentioned, “They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid.”

They even shared that the duo’s romance has gotten a stamp of approval from “their families” and they “are all in” on Tom and Zendaya’s romance.

“[They] think they’re perfect together,” the insider continued and noted, “They ‘get’ each other.”

“They’re each other’s biggest supporters,” the insider remarked in conclusion.

In a previous chat with Buzzfeed, the Dune star gushed over her boyfriend and confessed, “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”