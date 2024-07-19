Jimmy Fallon celebrates 'The Tonight Show' with a blast

Jimmy Fallon celebrates 2000th episode of The Tonight Show with a blast

Jimmy Fallon has just hit the 2000th episode of The Tonight Show and recently celebrated in style.



The comedian, who took over hosting the hit NBC late night show in 2014, celebrated the milestone on July 18 with the show’s band The Roots, including band leader Questlove.

According to People, the group was joined for the festivities by the show's guests Dave Bautista, Shawn Levy and the Grammy-nominated group Glass Animals.

It is pertinent to mention that in honor of the landmark episode, Fallon was also presented with a blue and black cake adorned with The Tonight Show logo, the Manhattan skyline, his signature microphone and it had written, ‘2000th episode’ in block letters in gold.

While celebrating the 2000th episode, Fallon took a moment to do his nightly and memorable monologue. He also wrote thank you notes.

As per the earlier publication, after the show, the 49-year-old talk show host and The Tonight Show staff took a moment to take a snapshot together to mark the occasion.

Furthermore the television host made a joke about the accomplishment, telling the world, "2000 shows! We’ve conquered quantity, nextb mountaintop: quality.” (sic)

Fallon has been on the show for 10 years as he celebrated his 10th anniversary on The Tonight Show in February 2024.