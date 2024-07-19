Lindsay Lohan's new look from 'Freaky Friday 2' stuns fans

 
July 19, 2024

Lindsay Lohan has been recently spotted filming for Freaky Friday 2.

Lohan, along with her costar Jamie Lee Curtis, seemed cheerful as they continued filming for the sequel in Los Angeles.

As per Mail Online, the onscreen mother-daughter duo shared a laugh while dressed in eye-catching outfits for the upcoming film.

For the filming, the 38-year-old Lohan donned a red bodice top paired with an gigantic ruffled brown skirt. Meanwhile, the 65-year-old Curtis donned a denim suit.

The duo is reprising the iconic mother-daughter role from the 2003 film Freaky Friday, 21 years after the original flick became a household classic.

In the first movie, Curtis and Lohan play the straight-laced psychiatrist mom Tess and high school rocker daughter Anna, respectively, who end up swapping bodies following a heated fight.

The film also starred Mark Harmon as Tess' fiancé and Chad Michael Murray as Anna's boyfriend, Jake.

Freaky Friday 2 will be released in cinemas in 2025.

