Kyle Richards celebrates her two years anniversary of sobriety

Kyle Richards celebrates her sobriety as she has been alcohol-free for two years

July 19, 2024

Kyle Richards celebrated her sobriety as it’s been 2 years she haven’t had alcohol.

It is pertinent to mention that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram as she captioned, “This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible."

In regards to Instagram post, Richards began at length by admitting, “I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path.”

As far as the picture is concerned, it showed the Bravo talent taking a mirror selfie as she showed off her toned body while she flexed her bicep and donned a black-two piece workout set.

Kyle posed while standing in front of dumbbells and gym equipment.

Moreover, the American actress claimed, “I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle.’ I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others.”

While talking about her past self as a “people pleaser,” she mentioned the lack of encouragement she got early on and she even stated, “It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking.”

As per Daily Mail, Richards’ post came just days after her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was photographed lip locking a mystery woman at the airport in Mykonos, Greece on Tuesday as it’s been a year since the Buying Beverly Hills star and Richards had separated after 27 years of marriage. 

