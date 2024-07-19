 
Prince William is making King Charles' cancer battle worse with Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry have started to make King Charles’ cancer battle harder than ever

July 19, 2024

King Charles has found himself exasperated while attempting to deal with the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, that too during a cancer battle of his own.

Insight into this reaction by the monarch has been brought to light by royal historian and author Robert Hardman.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that time he said, “Of course, the King is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is King, there are many more things to think about.”

Prior to this, “He has tried listening. Now he just says: 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life’.”

For those unversed, in the past Prince Harry has taken to the camera to address his life story, and reveal candid details about his time in the Firm.

He has also released a memoir in that time frame and is set to unveil his Netflix series alongside Meghan Markle in the coming months as well. 

