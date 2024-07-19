 
Inside Jennifer Lopez's solo anniversary outing in new Hamptons hotspot

Jennifer Lopez headed out in new Hamptons despite estranged husband Ben Affleck's absence

Web Desk
July 19, 2024

Jennifer Lopez spent her second wedding anniversary in the absence of the man she exchanged vows with two years ago.

The Atlas actor still managed to keep her day lively by spending time with her son, Max, and an assistant, Page Six reported.

The trio dined on the terrace and ordered spaghetti with tomato and basil, calamari and a plate of cannoli for dessert. They also got some limoncello cheesecake parcelled, the outlet added.

Lopez "was smiling and engaging," the outlet also quoted the source saying.

Prior to the outing, she was spotted driving around town in a vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible with her longtime manager, Benny Medina.

As for Affleck, he hasn't been seen with the Papi songstress for more than a month now and has been dedicating most his time to work in Los Angeles.

The couple have also officially listed their marital mansion in Beverly Hills for $68 million.

For those unversed, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 and had a second ceremony in Georgia with their friends and family.

Sources cite that their marriage has been over since March.

