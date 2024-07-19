 
Geo News

Shawn Levy hails Marvels creative freedom to R-rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Shawn Levy shares insights on MCU first R-rated film 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Shawn Levy hails Marvels creative freedom to R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine
Shawn Levy hails Marvels creative freedom to R-rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Shawn Levy recently talked about directing Marvel's first R-rated superhero movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

In an interview with the Arab News, Levy, known for his previous work with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, praised Marvel for its creative freedom.

He said, "I was thrilled by Marvel’s lack of boundaries, Clearly (they) understood that to make a ‘Deadpool’ film that’s satisfying, it needed to be creatively and audaciously free. So, we were given very few limits. I think there was one joke in the entire movie that was requested to be changed."

The film integrates Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Jackman) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following their earlier films with 21st Century Fox.

Levy, who has been a fan of the Deadpool series since the first film’s release in 2016, stated, "I remember watching (the first) ‘Deadpool,’ and I was stunned because it redefined the superhero genre and it was also one of the most relentlessly funny and creative movies I’ve ever seen. It still is. I’ve watched it seven or eight times. So, I really came to this as a fan."

He added, "(When the opportunity came to direct this film), I realized: ‘I have the privilege to tell the first Deadpool-Wolverine story.’ I also thought: ‘Oh, I can not only honor these characters, I can also tell a story about friendship and about brotherhood that is as poignant as it is funny.’ And that felt like a great opportunity."

'Young Sheldon' & 'Big Bang Theory' cast honour legendary Bob Newhart video
'Young Sheldon' & 'Big Bang Theory' cast honour legendary Bob Newhart
Kate Middleton's cancer transforming her priorities video
Kate Middleton's cancer transforming her priorities
Meghan Markle considers Kate Middleton to be poisonous video
Meghan Markle considers Kate Middleton to be poisonous
Sophia Bush opens up about beginning of friendship with Ashlyn Harris
Sophia Bush opens up about beginning of friendship with Ashlyn Harris
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand teases more drama in season 6 finale
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand teases more drama in season 6 finale
Ellen DeGeneres claims she 'wasn't the monster' in toxic workplace scandal
Ellen DeGeneres claims she 'wasn't the monster' in toxic workplace scandal
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's preparations for baby arrival revealed
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's preparations for baby arrival revealed
Princess Charlene continues to support husband Prince Albert video
Princess Charlene continues to support husband Prince Albert