Mike Tyson makes comeback in the arena for match with Jake Paul

Mike Tyson had to previously reschedule the long awaited match between him and Jake Paul, due to health concerns

July 20, 2024

Mike Tyson looks forward to his long-awaited match with Jake Paul which was postponed due to his health issues caused by an ulcer.

The 58-year-old will resume training shortly, and expressed his thoughts on Esquire magazine on his upcoming match against the 27-year-old quite unfiltered.

“Can I be honest? I don’t think he can hurt me,” he said.

Tyson seems to be excited more than anything else despite the high stakes due to expectations from him considering his glorious legacy.

“I don’t think this was meant to be done by any man but me, I love it,” he shared with the magazine further.

Despite being his age and having gotten critiqued for agreeing to a match against a former Youtuber while being a renowned professional boxer himself, Tyson had this to say, “I’m a glory junkie. I love people thinking about me all day. I’d rather live a short life of glory than a long life of obscurity. It’s just who I am.”

He further said, “I’m fifty-eight years old, and I’m gonna sell out an eighty-thousand-seat arena. Hey, if that’s not godlike, I don’t know what is.”

The date for the match is 15th November and will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

