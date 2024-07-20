 
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck face deeper issues in marriage: Source

New findings emerge as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to live separate lives

July 20, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly did not part ways due to different approaches to stardom.

As fans will remember, the Daredevil actor confessed on the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told that he and Jennifer were "two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."

However, in May 2024, it came to public’s notice that the couple was not sighted together for a long time. 

Following this notice, several reports emerged which confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben were “living separately” and cited that Jennifer’s popularity drove her husband away.

Nonetheless, a new report of People Magazine established that "the idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous.”

A tipster also revealed to the outlet, “And that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true," noting that, "there are deeper issues" between the couple, once known as "Bennifer" in Hollywood.

It is pertinent to mention here that this revelation comes after another source reported that Jennifer Lopez is forcing Ben Affleck to keep wearing his wedding ring and play the game until they finalize their divorce. 

