Jennifer Lopez drops another hint at Ben Affleck split with THIS change

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not been seen together for almost 50 days

July 20, 2024

Jennifer Lopez chooses herself over husband Ben Affleck amid ongoing divorce rumours.

According to DailyMail report, Lopez was spotted leaving her upscale gym in The Hamptons on Friday morning.

The Atlas actress wore a black tank top and white slacks, showcasing her impressive abs.

Notably, Lopez replaced her gold 'Ben' necklace with a new diamond-studded necklace bearing her own name.

This notable change amid ongoing marital issues rumours sparked concern about their relationship status.

Lopez and Affleck, who married in August 2022, have not been seen together for almost 50 days, fueling speculation about their relationship status.

However, despite ditching Affleck's named necklace, Lopez was still wearing her wedding ring.

Lopez was reportedly in the Hamptons with her twins Max and Emme, 16. She was seen at the gym with her manager, Benny Medina.

On the other hand, the Hypnotic actor, who share 3 kids, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, to ex wife Jennifer Garner, has been spending time in Los Angeles working on new projects.

