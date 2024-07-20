 
Iwan Rheon on GoT's Ramsay Bolton Vs Those About to Die's Tenax fight

Iwan Rheon played both Game of Thrones' Ramsay Bolton and Those About to Die’s Tenax

Web Desk
July 20, 2024

Iwan Rheon plays a power-hungry bookie Tenax in the new Peacock show Those About to Die.

Fans of Game of Thrones will know just how power-hungry Iwan’s GoT character Ramsay Bolton was. But the characters share more than that one trait, they’re both also psychopaths and don’t mind killing for their advantage.

So, who’d win a fight between the duo?

Iwan has answered the question himself, siding with the wiser of the two.

“I think Tenax wins,” he told Variety.

He explained: “I think Ramsay would make a mistake. You certainly wouldn’t want to mess with Ramsay in any case, but I think Tenax has a cool head about him, and, at some point, would draw Ramsay in.”

He added of his Game of Thrones character, “Ramsay’s just an idiot, really. He’s a psychopath. He doesn’t have any empathy. But Tenax is very empathetic, which means something — even if he doesn’t really show it.”

“It would be a good fight though,” he noted.

Those About to Die is developed by Robert Rodat and directed by Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner. The series boasts an ensemble cast as follows: Anthony Hopkins as Vespasian, Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus, Jojo Macari as Domitian Flavianus, Gabriella Pession as Antonia, Sara Martins-Court as Cala.

Those About to Die is streaming on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video with all 10 videos. 

