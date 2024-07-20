Adele, Rich Paul mark first outing in 3 months amid 'career break' talks

Adele and her husband Rich Paul made their first public outing together in three months.

According to DailyMail report, Adele and Paul were spotted enjoying a rare date night at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Friday evening.

Adele recently announced "big break" from her career after the end of her Las Vegas residency

The couple appeared to be enjoying a quiet moment together. They were spotted holding hands as they leave the restaurant.

Adele’s UK visit comes at a time of speculation about her future plans as she announced "big break" from her career after the end of her Las Vegas residency.

The singer's appearance with her husband has sparked discussions about whether Adele might be planning to move back to the UK

Despite buying a lavish mansion in Beverly Hills, which is currently undergoing extensive renovations, it appears Adele may be preparing to return to her roots in Britain.

"It is all part of a wider return home and once her Las Vegas shows finish in November she has said she will be coming back," a source told The Sun previously.

They added, "Rose has already moved back to the UK and Adele will be following her. Just like the football, it seems Adele is coming home."