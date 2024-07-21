Madonna gives 'Deadpool & Wolverine' tips with song rights to Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds had to go extra mile to feature Madonna's classic hit Like a Prayer in his upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.



In an interview on SiriusXM Town Hall, Reynolds revealed meeting Madonna in person to get her permission.

Reynolds along with director Shawn Levy met with the Queen of Pop in person to seek her approval for the use of the 1989 track, which Madonna rarely licenses.

"Madonna doesn't just license the song, and particularly that song has not been licensed," Reynolds said.

He added, "So it was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it... We went over and met with her and showed her how it was being used and where and why."

Reynolds described the experience of meeting Madonna as "one of the great thrills of my life."

"I even asked someone who worked with her — I was like, 'Am I allowed to just say Madonna?' Like, 'Hello, Madonna? 'I'm f****** Ryan,'" he recalled.

However, Reynolds and Levy showed Madonna how they intended to use the song in the film to with she not only granted permission but also provided constructive feedback on the scene.

Levy said, "My God, she watched it and, I'm not kidding, just was like, ‘You need to do this, this, and this in this moment.' And damn it, if she wasn't like spot-on and right."