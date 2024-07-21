 
Geo News

Madonna gives 'Deadpool & Wolverine' tips with song rights to Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy met Madonna in person to secure rights to use her song in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

By
Web Desk
|

July 21, 2024

Madonna gives 'Deadpool & Wolverine' tips with song rights to Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds had to go extra mile to feature Madonna's classic hit Like a Prayer in his upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.

In an interview on SiriusXM Town Hall, Reynolds revealed meeting Madonna in person to get her permission.

Reynolds along with director Shawn Levy met with the Queen of Pop in person to seek her approval for the use of the 1989 track, which Madonna rarely licenses.

"Madonna doesn't just license the song, and particularly that song has not been licensed," Reynolds said.

He added, "So it was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it... We went over and met with her and showed her how it was being used and where and why."

Reynolds described the experience of meeting Madonna as "one of the great thrills of my life."

"I even asked someone who worked with her — I was like, 'Am I allowed to just say Madonna?' Like, 'Hello, Madonna? 'I'm f****** Ryan,'" he recalled.

However, Reynolds and Levy showed Madonna how they intended to use the song in the film to with she not only granted permission but also provided constructive feedback on the scene.

Levy said, "My God, she watched it and, I'm not kidding, just was like, ‘You need to do this, this, and this in this moment.' And damn it, if she wasn't like spot-on and right."

Shania Twain joins Andrea Bocelli for Italian rendition of special song video
Shania Twain joins Andrea Bocelli for Italian rendition of special song
Lindsay Hubbard stunned after finding the gender of her baby: Video video
Lindsay Hubbard stunned after finding the gender of her baby: Video
How much Travis Kelce spent adding 'Italian touch' to Taylor Swift wardrobe
How much Travis Kelce spent adding 'Italian touch' to Taylor Swift wardrobe
Lady Gaga remembers Tony Bennett one year after his death
Lady Gaga remembers Tony Bennett one year after his death
Meghan Markle believes in ‘destroying' her enemies
Meghan Markle believes in ‘destroying' her enemies
Meghan Markle no longer cares whether Thomas Markle lives anymore
Meghan Markle no longer cares whether Thomas Markle lives anymore
Meghan Markle owes dad nothing, Duchess has neutralised day video
Meghan Markle owes dad nothing, Duchess has neutralised day
Meghan Markle ‘secret bomb' for final time she needs money video
Meghan Markle ‘secret bomb' for final time she needs money