Despite debate setback, Biden campaign outraises Trump's in June

Democratic Party presidential candidate US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former US president Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 27, 2024 in a combination photo. — Reuters

US President Joe Biden’s campaign raised and spent more money than his rival Donald Trump’s campaign last month, according to a report, which showed the president's coffers swelling despite poor debate performance.

According to the report submitted to the Federal Election Commission, Biden’s campaign received $64 million in donations last month, and they spent $59 million on advertisements. The party was still left with $95 million in accounts by the end of June.

Trump’s account, on the contrary, received $21 million in donations and utilised $10 million. By the end of June, they were left with $128 million.

However, around 35 congressional Democrats are urging the 46th president to step down from the election race due to his age and difficulties on the debate stage. His several campaign events are on hold as some donors have also asked Biden to leave.

The largest super PAC supporting Trump, known as MAGA, has received funds from the billionaire Elon Musk.

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has created a new hashmoji known as #MAGA in support of the former president.

MAGA is reported raising over $22 million during the month, including $5 million in contributions by hotelier Robert Bigelow and Linda McMahon, a former professional wrestling entrepreneur.

On Biden's side, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman gave $3 million to FF Pac, a super PAC backing the president's re-election effort, a separate filing with the Federal Election Commission showed.