 
Geo News

Despite debate setback, Biden campaign outraises Trump's in June

Biden’s campaign received $64 million in donations last month, says report

By
Web Desk
|

July 21, 2024

Democratic Party presidential candidate US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former US president Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 27, 2024 in a combination photo. — Reuters
Democratic Party presidential candidate US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former US president Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 27, 2024 in a combination photo. — Reuters

US President Joe Biden’s campaign raised and spent more money than his rival Donald Trump’s campaign last month, according to a report, which showed the president's coffers swelling despite poor debate performance. 

According to the report submitted to the Federal Election Commission, Biden’s campaign received $64 million in donations last month, and they spent $59 million on advertisements. The party was still left with $95 million in accounts by the end of June.

Trump’s account, on the contrary, received $21 million in donations and utilised $10 million. By the end of June, they were left with $128 million.

However, around 35 congressional Democrats are urging the 46th president to step down from the election race due to his age and difficulties on the debate stage. His several campaign events are on hold as some donors have also asked Biden to leave.

The largest super PAC supporting Trump, known as MAGA, has received funds from the billionaire Elon Musk. 

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has created a new hashmoji known as #MAGA in support of the former president.

MAGA is reported raising over $22 million during the month, including $5 million in contributions by hotelier Robert Bigelow and Linda McMahon, a former professional wrestling entrepreneur.

On Biden's side, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman gave $3 million to FF Pac, a super PAC backing the president's re-election effort, a separate filing with the Federal Election Commission showed.

Trump vows to end war in Ukraine before taking office if elected
Trump vows to end war in Ukraine before taking office if elected
Bangladesh declares two-day public holiday as curfew imposed to quell protests
Bangladesh declares two-day public holiday as curfew imposed to quell protests
Mark Zuckerberg heaps praise on Donald Trump after attempt on life
Mark Zuckerberg heaps praise on Donald Trump after attempt on life
Democrats grapple with candidate replacement as Biden vows to stay
Democrats grapple with candidate replacement as Biden vows to stay
Joe Biden discontent with Barack Obama's lack of support for election candidacy
Joe Biden discontent with Barack Obama's lack of support for election candidacy
Senator Sherrod Brown urges Biden to drop out of presidential election race
Senator Sherrod Brown urges Biden to drop out of presidential election race
Trump to hold first campaign rally after assassination attempt
Trump to hold first campaign rally after assassination attempt
Motorcycle-riding Sultan Ibrahim crowned as Malaysia's 17th king in grand ceremony
Motorcycle-riding Sultan Ibrahim crowned as Malaysia's 17th king in grand ceremony