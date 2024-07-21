Prince Harry seeing himself shrink amid isolation

Prince Harry’s real reasons for a full downfall has just been explained by experts.



PR expert Ronn Torossian made these admissions public while explaining the intricacies that led to this downfall.

He shared everything during a candid chat with Express UK.

During that conversation he said, “It’s clear that several of Meghan’s high-profile friendships have cooled over the past few years.”

And “Meghan herself indirectly highlighted this recently when she gifted a limited batch of her American Riviera Orchard Jams,” according to the expert.

“It’s unclear whether some of her previously close public friends, like Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and the Clooneys, received one of the 50 jars—and if they did, none of them chose to share publicly.”

“Either situation, the lack of public support or the lack of gifting, would speak to the cooling of these relationships and the shrinking of her Hollywood circle.”

To make matters worse, the PR expert feels, “The ongoing media scrutiny and public controversies surrounding Harry and Meghan makes associating with them less appealing for some celebrities.”

And for some, “may want to avoid any potential fallout with the reigning British Royal Family,” too simultaneously.

“It's not necessarily about Harry or Meghan themselves, but rather the complex and polarizing controversies that continue to follow them despite their attempts to step back from public life,” he added later on before signing off from the conversation.