Kate Middleton likely to follow sweet tradition for Prince George amid cancer battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to follow a tradition for elder son Prince George amid her cancer treatment.



According to a report by the Daily Express UK, Prince William and Kate, who is undergoing cancer treatment, are set to release a new picture of Prince George to celebrate his 11th birthday on Monday, July 22.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication, "The tradition of releasing a photograph, usually taken by Catherine, on her children’s birthdays, is likely to be continued when George turns 11."

The expert believes that royal fans can expect to see a new picture of Prince George, just like Kate and William did for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

In April, Kate and William released a sweet picture of Prince Louis to mark his sixth birthday.

They also shared a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte the following week to mark her ninth birthday on their social media handles.