Kate Middleton likely to follow sweet tradition for Prince George amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton recently released her first statement after Wimbledon appearance

July 21, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to follow a tradition for elder son Prince George amid her cancer treatment.

According to a report by the Daily Express UK, Prince William and Kate, who is undergoing cancer treatment, are set to release a new picture of Prince George to celebrate his 11th birthday on Monday, July 22.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication, "The tradition of releasing a photograph, usually taken by Catherine, on her children’s birthdays, is likely to be continued when George turns 11."

The expert believes that royal fans can expect to see a new picture of Prince George, just like Kate and William did for Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

In April, Kate and William released a sweet picture of Prince Louis to mark his sixth birthday.

They also shared a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte the following week to mark her ninth birthday on their social media handles.

