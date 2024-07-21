 
Glen Powell's 'Twisters' headed for new box office record

'Twisters' is a natural disaster film starring Glen Powell

July 21, 2024

Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters is said to rule the box office.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, if projections hold, the film based on natural disaster will become the top opening weekend domestically, not adjusted for inflation. 

The film’s critics score on Rotten Tomatoes is a decent 77 percent, but its audience score is much higher at 92 percent, in line with an A- from Cinemascore.

The film caused a whirlwind in theaters on Friday, its opening night, raking in $32.2 million.

The film stars Glen Powell, along with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos. 

The film arrives 28 years after Twister, the envelope-pushing feature that broke ground for marrying visual effects with practical effects. 

It starred the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, and hailed from filmmaker Jan de Bont.

The original film was a box office juggernaut, opening to $41 million ($82 million in today’s dollars) and ending its run with $494.5 million globally ($992.08 million today).

Despicable Me 4 is holding at second place with a projected weekend gross of $23.8 million for a domestic total of $260 million.

Inside Out 2 remains a powerhouse, taking an estimated $12 million to $13 million. The film prepares to jump the $600 million mark domestically on its way to becoming the top-grossing animated film of all time globally.

Horror flick Longlegs continues to win over moviegoers in its second weekend, and looks to fall a scant 45 percent or less to $11 million to $12 million for a 10-day domestic total of $44.6 million.

