Prince William finally takes big decision about Prince Harry

Prince William and Harry are reportedly not on speaking terms currently

July 21, 2024

Prince William and Harry are at odds particularly following the bombshell claims by the duke in his memoir Spare.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US.

The Blast quoted royal expert Michael Cole as saying that the future king has not spoken to Harry in over a year, and their relationship was further deteriorated after the release of Spare in January 2023.

According to the outlet, speaking to GB News, Michael Cole claimed that Prince William is "adamant" about not allowing Harry back into the royal fold.

He further said, "There's going to be no softening of his adamantine response to what he's done.”

The royal expert explained, "He's done the unthinkable. In this life, most men can put up with insults, it happens. You get insulted. What they cannot put up with are two things that they cannot abide by. Their driving ability, and they certainly cannot allow their wife to be criticized."

