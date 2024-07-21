 
Geo News

Liza Colón Zayas address working with Ayo Edebiri: 'Powerful things'

Ayo Edebiri and Liza Colón Zayas star together in the blockbuster series, 'The Bear'

Web Desk
July 21, 2024

Liza Colon-Zayas admitted that she loved “collaborating” with Ayo Edebiri in The Bear.

In a new confessional with Elle, Liza, who plays the character of Tina in the hit series, reflected on her powerful bond with co-star Ayo Edebiri.

Liza kicked off the chat by saying, "I think our relationship is rooted in respect."

"I mean, my girl has been writing and doing comedy since she was 20 years old," they also added.

She went on to confess, "I have mad respect for what she does, because it takes courage."

"I also didn't realise until a little later, that she had seen me in a bunch of New York plays before The Bear, so she had that respect for me," the 52-year-old actress explained.

She also weighed in on working as a woman of color in the showbiz, "I also just love that we get to show that when you have brown women working together, amazing, powerful things can happen. Let's keep going in that direction."

Reflecting on the hit show’s episode Napkins from season 3, she claimed, "We just wanted to pay attention to that authenticity."

Conclusively, she remarked, "But also, we had two years of trust built together, and the respect that women of colour have for each other, even with our age difference, we see each other and hold each other up."

