Princess Charlene, Prince Albert attend concert led by singer Jay Kay

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco recently enjoyed a concert by the Jamiroquai band led by singer Jay Kay.



The palace shared photos of the royal couple from their day out on social media.

The royal family’s post reads, “Friday July 19th, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, accompanied by Miss Camille Gottlieb, presided over the 75th Gala of the Monégasque Red Cross, which was held in the Hall of Stars of Sporting Monte-Carlo.

“This charity evening, hosted this year by TV host Tatiana Silva and athlete Thaig Khris, brought together Red Cross members and donors over an exceptional dinner that ended with a concert by the Jamiroquai band led by singer Jay Kay.”

Since 1948, the Monegasque Red Cross has been carrying out daily actions to raise awareness and humanitarian work.



It comes a day after Prince Albert and Princess Charlene inaugurated the exhibition "la flamme Olympique au fil du temps" which lists the Olympic torches from the private collection of Prince Albert of Monaco.