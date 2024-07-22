Ben Affleck absent from Jennifer Lopez's pre birthday bash: Source

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her pre-birthday celebration with family and friends without her husband Ben Affleck.



On Saturday, the 54-year-old singer held a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons.

But Ben Affleck did not attend Lopez’s bash according to PEOPLE magazine.

Multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that the 50-year-old actor was not in attendance at Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed party, who will turn 55 on Wednesday, July 24.

Moreover, at the event, many guests were spotted wearing attire that seemed much like royalty, including the songstress’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who wore a light blue gown.

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 in an intimate ceremony held in Las Vegas following a big celebration a month later.

The couple’s split rumors have been circulated as they are spending their summer apart.

July 16 marked their second anniversary, lopez and Affleck spent the day separately which further fueled the rumor.

On the day, Lopez was spotted riding a bike in Hampyon after taking a multi-day trip to Europe without Affleck.

While Affleck was pictured walking into his office in Los Angeles.