Prince Harry's employee breaks silence on what he is like as a boss

A former employee of Prince Harry has just shed some light into what its been like to continue working for the royal in the US.

This has come in the wake of Catherine St-Laurent’s resignation from the role of communications advisor for the Sussexes.

Ms St-Laurent weighed in on everything during one of her interviews with The Cut.

She began everything by saying, “It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders.”

And “I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey,” she also added during the course of her conversation.

Later on she also gushed over the couple’s approach to work and how it ‘fulfilled’ her by adding, “The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling.”

Because “I think they [Harry and Meghan] have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space” with Archewell.

For those unversed, these admissions have come as part of a stark contrast to the past claims made by others who worked closely with Meghan Markle while she was still a working royal.

One of them was shared by Ms Rebecca English who accused the Duchess of hissing at one of her staffers, and leaving them in tears.