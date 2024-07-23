 
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum loves watching 'Danny Go' show

'The Kardashians' star shares two kids Tatum and True with her ex Tristan Thompson

Web Desk
July 23, 2024

Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum can't keep his eyes away from Danny Go!

The 40-year-old Good American co-founder took to her official Instagram account and posted her son’s adorable video to her stories

The 23-month-old was watching the kid’s performer’s TV show with all attention.

Khloe tried to get Tatum’s attention as he can be seen in the video standing in front of a big LED TV watching.

In the kid's show, Danny Go and his crew were performing The Slip and Slide Dance!

"Mesmerized by Danny Go," she captioned the first slide of the story.

In another clip, Khloe’s youngest one did not move from his spot and continued to watch the same show while keeping his hands on his hips.

Khloe mentioned his cute pose as "His little pose!"

The mother of two again tried to get the little one’s attention but replied with a “Cheese” while staring at the screen.

This is not the first time Tatum spotted enjoying Danny Go, previously in June Khloe shared a video of him cheering along to the song Gorilla Smash.

