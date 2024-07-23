Bella Hadid receives apology from sport giant 'for any upset or distress'

Bella Hadid just received an apology from Adidas, for the adverse impact its controversial Munich Olympics-themed campaign has caused.

The brand claimed it as an “unintentional mistake” and stated on their Instagram story, “Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign."

They continued, "These connections are not meant and we apologise for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world. We also apologise to our partners, Bella Hadid, A$AP Nast, Jules Koundé, and others, for any negative impact on them and we are revising the campaign.”

The backlash faced by Adidas occurred since Bella Hadid promoted the brand’s SL72 sneakers which were inspired by the 1972 Munich Games during which 11 Israeli athletes and one German police officer were killed by a Palestinian militant group, especially since Hadid has supported Palestine during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

This is the company’s second apology; the first having been made on Thursday which did not name any celebrities or athletes who were involved in the campaign.

This one came after Hadid supposedly hired attorneys to take action against Adidas for linking her with an incident that bought about death and violence due to their lack of public accountability.