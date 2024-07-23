 
Prince Harry giving up on the UK

Prince Harry is starting to reconsider his stance with the UK

July 23, 2024

There are reports that recently security fears that are making Prince Harry reconsider his plans for a secondary residence in the UK.

News of all of this has come after reports of house hunting made it to mainstream media and a well-placed insider weighed in on all of this.

During their interview with Express UK the source was quoted saying, “Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out.”

“He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search.”

“However, the court process seems to be taking its time,” thus leaving things at a standstill.

According to the New York Post, “The time it’s taking is rather unfortunate.”

“There were plans in motion to spend more time in the UK this year but seeing as there is still a big question mark over security, they [the Sussexes] don’t feel confident in bringing the children over with them.”

