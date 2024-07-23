 
David Arquette recalls Lala Kent giving him a 'little attitude'

David Arquette recalls his interaction with Lala Kent and remembers her giving him a 'little attitude'

Web Desk
July 23, 2024

David Arquette looked back at the interaction with Lala Kent and claimed that she wasn't the "friendliest."

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, the Scream alum recalled meeting the Vanderpump Rules star while filming their 2020 film Spree, as per People's reports.

It is pertinent to mention that Arquette revealed that although he "didn't really have any scenes with her, he met a couple times at the screenings and stuff" and claimed that Kent was "not the friendliest."

According to the earlier outlet, he recalled by alleging that she gave him a little attitude.

Furthermore, after host Andy Cohen asked if the exchange made him "feel like you were on Vanderpump Rules," Arquette claimed Kent's personality was "exactly" as she made it seem on television.

However, on Monday, Kent posted an apology on her Instagram Stories.

As per People, Kent began at length by admitting, “I apologize if I was not friendly to you on the set of Spree.

While tagging the actor, the continued by saying, “I'd like to point out I was on set with many people, you being one of them, who are well known, established actors. I am a girl on reality TV."

Kent clarified that she felt intimidated and "a bit like she did not belong," and added by apologizing to David, "I'm very sorry if that came off as an attitude. It was not my intent.”

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that Spree released in 2020 and it is a satirical horror flick which follows Joe Keery as Kurt, a rideshare driver with a murderous affinity.

In addition to Arquette, Kent and Keery, the film also stars Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, Frankie Grande and more.

