 
Geo News

Ben Affleck eats 'five pizzas' amid Jennifer Lopez sadness

Insiders say Ben Affleck chooses junk food to stave off sadness from alleged split with Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Ben Affleck eats five pizzas amid Jennifer Lopez sadness
Ben Affleck eats 'five pizzas' amid Jennifer Lopez sadness

The reported split with Jennifer Lopez is having a huge impact on Ben Affleck as he is said to make it go away by binging on junk food.

Sources knowledgeable about the matter say the Oscar winner in his Brentwood apartment is ordering a raft of fast food as rumours claim his marriage is on the brink of collapse.

“He’ll have as many as five pizzas delivered at one time," the insiders told RadarOnline.

They spilled, “Ben has a sweet tooth that he’s satisfying with brownies and chocolate chip cookies and sweet coffee drinks topped with whipped cream! It’s doubtful he’s had a vegetable in weeks. Clearly, it’s beginning to catch up to him.”

It comes after the Argo star was missing from his partner's pre-birthday celebration where her friends and family were present.

The bash was a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons and birds chirped to People Ben was not in attendance as their relationship was going through a rough phase.

Chris Brown dubbed 'violent man' after lawsuit accused him of assault
Chris Brown dubbed 'violent man' after lawsuit accused him of assault
Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid don superhero outfits for Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty
Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid don superhero outfits for Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty
Kate Middleton snubbed King Charles name change request?
Kate Middleton snubbed King Charles name change request?
Spice Girl Emma Bunton caught in a battle over her £4M earnings
Spice Girl Emma Bunton caught in a battle over her £4M earnings
Ryan Reynolds shares daughter Betty thinks Hugh Jackman has healing powers
Ryan Reynolds shares daughter Betty thinks Hugh Jackman has healing powers
Paris Hilton matches outfits with her kids in a private jet video
Paris Hilton matches outfits with her kids in a private jet
Johnny Depp used dirty tactics to win Amber Heard case?
Johnny Depp used dirty tactics to win Amber Heard case?
Timothée Chalamet slated to play Flynn in 'Tangled' remake
Timothée Chalamet slated to play Flynn in 'Tangled' remake