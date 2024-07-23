Ben Affleck eats 'five pizzas' amid Jennifer Lopez sadness

The reported split with Jennifer Lopez is having a huge impact on Ben Affleck as he is said to make it go away by binging on junk food.



Sources knowledgeable about the matter say the Oscar winner in his Brentwood apartment is ordering a raft of fast food as rumours claim his marriage is on the brink of collapse.

“He’ll have as many as five pizzas delivered at one time," the insiders told RadarOnline.

They spilled, “Ben has a sweet tooth that he’s satisfying with brownies and chocolate chip cookies and sweet coffee drinks topped with whipped cream! It’s doubtful he’s had a vegetable in weeks. Clearly, it’s beginning to catch up to him.”

It comes after the Argo star was missing from his partner's pre-birthday celebration where her friends and family were present.

The bash was a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons and birds chirped to People Ben was not in attendance as their relationship was going through a rough phase.