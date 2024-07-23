Jimmy Fallon points to Gigi Hadid after choosing Wolverine

In a competition of Deadpool and Wolverine, Jimmy Fallon says he chose the latter because of a yellow sweater that was given to him by Gigi Hadid and which by the way resembles Hugh Jackman’s character.



On the New York premiere of the Marvel film, the late-night host was asked to name his favourite superhero between the duo and he said he “might be leaning towards" the Australian star’s character because of the sweater.

"This is Gigi's fault," he joked. "I have her sweater and I haven't done anything. I just wear it every morning to this meeting. And I said she should come on the show. I'm gonna show it to her. This is the best sweater. So cozy. I love it."

Delving further about the attire, the SNL alum said it was from her clothing line, Guest in Residence.

"She gave me a sweater from her sweater line years ago and I've worn it almost every day of my life," Jimmy continued. "To all my writers meetings in the morning. It's a yellow sweater. It's actually — it's Wolverine color."