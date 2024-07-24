Why Prince Harry has developed ‘frustration' with word ‘Spare'

Prince Harry has a growing resentment to the word ‘Spare’ due to the discrepancies he faced since childhood.



The Duke of Sussex, who was dubbed the moniker the moment he was born, by King Charles himself, feels frustrated if his circumstances.

Writing in his memoir, Harry touched upon his father’s reaction as mum Diana gave birth.

King Charles at the time exclaimed: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare - my work is done."

The Guardian thus talks about Harry’s frustration at the nickname in his book, saying: "Harry's resentment of being the 'spare' is the underlying theme of his book, through chapters on his childhood, his schooling, his career as a royal and in the British Army, his relationship with his parents and brother, and his life with Meghan through courtship, wedding, and marriage, to their own experience of parenthood."