Photo: Ryan Reynolds talks Taylor Swift cameo in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds recently addressed Taylor Swift cameo rumours in new movie.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds discussed the possibility of having a Taylor Swift cameo in his new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he stars alongside Hugh Jackman.

He began the discussion by saying, "I will say this — we don't really have cameos as much as surprises.”

Denying the rumours swirling around Taylor’s role in the new superhero movie, he added, “No, it's true."

However, he added, "I wish, Taylor — if I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool. Funny, funny, funny."

This comes after in a new chat with E! News, Ryan joked that Taylor Swift would prove to be a really expensive babysitter for his four kids with wife Blake Lively.

When Hugh quipped, that Taylor Swift babysits Ryan and Blake’s children, the Deadpool star replied.

“The cost of that is..." he responded and bantered, "I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.’”

He even added of their four unnamed child’s name, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting."

"She's a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here? And 'lazy' is not a word I'd attach to Taylor," Ryan concluded.