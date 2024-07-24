Prince Harry leaves lasting mark on veterans' life amid intense backlash

Prince Harry leaves lasting mark on veterans’ life despite intense backlash

Prince Harry received love and praises for his role in founding the Invictus Games as a military veteran opened up on how the Duke helped her changed her life.



A 45-year-old military veteran and former royal Air Force sergeant, Michelle Turner, gushed over the Duke of Sussex while defending him in face of scathing criticism over Pat Tillman award.

Turner, who has competed in the Invictus Games, praised Harry's relatable and lovely nature, saying he has given her hope after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Speaking with People Magazine, Turner recalled reading a poem during the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games and how Harry approach her afterwards to acknowledge her in person.

"How do you ever thank somebody for changing your life, changing your family's life? There are no words,” she said.

"All I see here is smiles. It is giving people a focus again. He is so relatable and so lovely to everybody, and he loves this Invictus Games,” she added.

Turner further said, "You struggle to explain the magic but people will be able to come along and see it for themselves and feel that magic and inspiration. We will fill the stands.”

This comes after Harry announced that the Invictus Games would be returning to the UK almost 13 years after they were first held in the country.