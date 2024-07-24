Prince Harry bags ‘pathetic’ title as he follows in Meghan Markle’s footsteps

Prince Harry has come under fire over his ‘shallow’ move in trying to upstage Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son and the second in line to British throne, Prince George, on his 11th birthday.



The Duke of Sussex revealed that the Invictus Games would return to the UK 13 years after they were first held in the country in 2014.

Following the announcement, Harry was accused of following in Meghan Markle’s footsteps as royal experts claimed that the Duke deliberately chose to make the announcement on the same day as George’s big day.

Branding the Duke of Sussex as ‘pathetic,’ royal commentator Dan Wootton dragged the Prince on his Outspoken programme, saying, "This is also really terrible.”

“Prince Harry upstaged young Prince George's lovely birthday release of those pictures by Catherine Middleton by announcing on the same day that the Invictus Games are going to be held in Birmingham in 2027,” he added.

“It does just show you how pathetic Prince Harry is,” Wootton continued. “He knew it was George's birthday, he knew the picture was going to be released. He wants to steal the thunder with his Invictus Games announcement. It's just pathetic gameplaying yet again."

Agreeing to his scathing remarks against King Charles’ ‘darling boy,’ royal commentator Angela Levin added, "It's such a shame. I think Meghan likes to do that, we've seen that so many times.”

“Every time the Royal Family do something, she has to do something just before and it's all carefully controlled. I've been told many times she knows exactly what she's doing, it's not a mistake, she's very cautious. And Harry I suppose was told this is what he had to do."