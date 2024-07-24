Chrissy Teigen gives us a sneak-peek into her childhood

Chrissy Teigen shared her childhood albums with her Instagram followers.

The 38-year-old Cravings cookbook author broke out a series of photos from her childhood on her Instagram on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that Teigen donned a variety of trendy hairstyles throughout nine images.

In the various photo collection of Teigen, followers drew comparisons between her as a young child and her eldest daughter, Luna Simone, even her husband, John Legend, commented about the lookalike mother and daughter.



It is worth mentioning that the couple share four children, Luna, son Miles Theodore, daughter Esti Maxine, and son Wren Alexander, as per People.

Furthermore, several users chimed in as they stated, “Looking like Luna the prequel” and another added, “Luna is your little twin! So cute!”

In regards to the photographs, Teigen also joked as she commented, “A perm with bangs is criminal.”

In regards to this, other photos included a young Teigen casually smiling for the camera, with one close-up shot of her hair in a wispy ponytail while she also shared side-by-side photos of other school portraits.

Her final photo included a smiling Teigen with friends as she looked directly at the camera.