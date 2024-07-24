Jennifer Garner announces her bird modeling agency

Jennifer Garner reveals starting a bird modeling agency

Jennifer Garner is a bird watcher, as per her Instagram post.



The 52-year-old actress jokingly revealed on Instagram that she was beginning a bird “modeling agency” after spending some of her time birdwatching.

It is pertinent to mention that Garner wrote at the beginning of her video, "Showing my cat places in the house he's never seen before.”

Garner began at length by admitting in an Instagram reel, “I just became a birder and it turns out that my yard has the prettiest birds in all of California.”

While having a drink can and tucking her gray t-shirt in her blue pair of jeans, Garner continued by saying, “So I have a little modeling agency for dark-eyed junco and oak titmouse and California toowhee or toewhee. Yeah, I don’t know what to tell you they’re gorgeous. Drop dead.”

However, the reel then switched to different birds coming in front of the camera while upbeat music played in the background.

In regards to the caption, Garner stated, “Contact me for your bird modeling needs.”

People claimed that as far as Garner’s modeling agency for birds announcement is concerned, it came after she revealed on Saturday that she gave her cat Moose a tour of the areas he had never seen before in their home, including inside the fridge and the microwave as she captioned it as, “Moose asked for a tour.”