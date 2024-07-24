 
Geo News

Jennifer Garner announces her bird modeling agency

Jennifer Garner revealed that she has started a bird modeling agency, post birdwatching

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

Jennifer Garner reveals starting a bird modeling agency 

Jennifer Garner is a bird watcher, as per her Instagram post.

The 52-year-old actress jokingly revealed on Instagram that she was beginning a bird “modeling agency” after spending some of her time birdwatching.

It is pertinent to mention that Garner wrote at the beginning of her video, "Showing my cat places in the house he's never seen before.”

Garner began at length by admitting in an Instagram reel, “I just became a birder and it turns out that my yard has the prettiest birds in all of California.”

While having a drink can and tucking her gray t-shirt in her blue pair of jeans, Garner continued by saying, “So I have a little modeling agency for dark-eyed junco and oak titmouse and California toowhee or toewhee. Yeah, I don’t know what to tell you they’re gorgeous. Drop dead.”

However, the reel then switched to different birds coming in front of the camera while upbeat music played in the background.

In regards to the caption, Garner stated, “Contact me for your bird modeling needs.”

People claimed that as far as Garner’s modeling agency for birds announcement is concerned, it came after she revealed on Saturday that she gave her cat Moose a tour of the areas he had never seen before in their home, including inside the fridge and the microwave as she captioned it as, “Moose asked for a tour.”

Meghan Markle gets sweet advice over UK return after Prince Harry's announcement
Meghan Markle gets sweet advice over UK return after Prince Harry's announcement
King Charles to cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
King Charles to cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Eminem helped Salma Hayek in big way ahead of key moment
Eminem helped Salma Hayek in big way ahead of key moment
Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall 'strategic goals' under his leadership laid bare
Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall 'strategic goals' under his leadership laid bare
Meghan Markle to join hands with Kamala Harris as US ambassador?
Meghan Markle to join hands with Kamala Harris as US ambassador?
Prince Harry leaves William and Kate seething with new plans
Prince Harry leaves William and Kate seething with new plans
Royal family opens up about King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer treatment in latest statement video
Royal family opens up about King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer treatment in latest statement
Ben Affleck 'repeats history' amidst Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours
Ben Affleck 'repeats history' amidst Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours