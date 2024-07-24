Taylor Swift performs while raindrops touches her guitar in Germany

Taylor Swift performs in Hamburg, Germany while raindrops touched her guitar.



The 34-year-old singer took the stage at Volksparkstadion in the rainfall on Tuesday evening, as she was performing more than half of the show in the precipitation, as per the reports by People.

It is pertinent to mention that the footage shows soaked Swift pushing through the concert while singing and dancing with the crows of some 50,000 fans in attendance.

As per the earlier publication, she will perform one more show on Wednesday before moving on to Munich for her first concert on Saturday, July 27.

Later on in the night, Swift opted to mash up Teardrops On My Guitar and The Last Time from Red.



It has also been revealed that the Midnight Rain singer has encountered rain during her concerts before as well. Swift never cancelled shows due to weather and Tuesday’s show wasn’t an exception.

During one of her rain-drenched shows in Foxborough, Massachusetts, last year, Swift's piano was damaged by the weather and began to play itself on stage, as per the reports by People.