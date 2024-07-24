Victoria Beckham playfully teases husband David over his Instagram skills

Victoria Beckham took a playful jab at her husband, David Beckham’s Instagram skills.

The 50-year-old fashion designer teased her husband David for filtering a new photo he posted with her on a France vacation on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that the filter that made her hair look ginger instead of her signature brunette color.

As far as the caption is concerned, David wrote, “We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca,” while tagging Victoria.

In regards to the romantic snap, Victoria and David embraced while looking up and smiling at the camera while they sat at a dining table in the middle of a crop field during the sunset.

As far as Mrs. Beckham is concerned, she wore her hair loosely appearing in a reddish shade in the sunlight while donning a black vest with bracelets.

Her dark red mini Hermes Kelly was also seen perched on the table in the background.



In regards to the comments, the former Spice Girl commented, “What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?”

While underneath Victoria’s comment, a user joked that she looked more like “Ginger Spice” than her band nickname Posh Spice.

Furthermore, David’s latest photo with his wife came as Victoria also posted summer vacation snaps on Instagram with their children Romeo, and Cruz, and Harper.