Gigi Hadid reacts to Suki Waterhouse's Bradley Cooper rant: Report

Gigi Hadid broke silence on Suki Waterhouse's scathing comments about Bradley Cooper

July 24, 2024

Gigi Hadid is reportedly mad at Suki Waterhouse for throwing shade at the Maestro hitmaker, Bradley Cooper.

According to Life & Style Magazine, a source recently shared about Gigi and Suki, “They’ve fallen out .

They also claimed that after the new mother’s scathing comments about her former boyfriend and, there’s no indication that things will ever be the same for” Gigi and her.

The insider went on to claim, “Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause. She isn’t about to let this go.”

“Suki spoke her truth. If Gigi doesn’t like it, that’s her problem,” they declared in conclusion.

These claims come after Robert Pattinson’s fiancée got candid about her “sadistic” 20s August 2024 British Vogue cover story and shared about her past romances, “When something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating.”

“I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished. When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect. It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bradley dated Suki from 2013 to 2015.

