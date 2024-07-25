Photo: Amy Robach's true feelings for ex husband amid T.J. Holmes romance revealed

Amy Robach reportedly approves of her husband Adrew’s relationship with T.J. Holmes’ former wife Marilee.

As fans will know, Amy Robach got divorced from Shue in March 2023 after 13 years of marriage after being enamoured with co-host T.J. Holmes.

On other hand, T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig filed for divorce in 2022.

Later, the former GMA show hosts’ ex-partners started dating and reportedly went public with their romance.

Speaking of their romance, an insider shared with Us Weekly, “Amy is happy for Andrew and Marilee.”

The source also claimed that Amy is all hearts for T.J. Holmes and is not dwelling on her past.

“Friends have told her they’ve never seen her this happy,” the source continued.

“They haven’t moved in together yet, but they spend almost every night together,” the insider noted.

Later in the chat, the insider claimed that the couple is committed to be there for each other “forever.”

“They’re not in a rush because they were friends before, they don’t want to ruin anything,” the concluded about their highly-anticipated marriage.