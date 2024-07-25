 
Geo News

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid getting married soon: Report

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are reportedly planning their wedding

By
Web Desk
|

July 25, 2024

Photo: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid getting married soon: Report
Photo: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid getting married soon: Report

Gigi Hadid is reportedly waiting for Bradley Cooper to pop the question.

A source close to the couple shared with Daily Mail, “Bradley has already determined that he is going to ask Gigi to marry him.”

They also added, “This is not even a question. They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship.”

“They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when,” the source continued.

Additionally, the source maintained that the Maestro actor is clearing up his schedule to make time for ladylove, Gigi Hadid.

“Bradley only has a couple of projects currently in production but has nothing lined up after that. He wants to take some time away to focus on this and give Gigi the attention and love she deserves,” they claimed in conclusion. 

This news comes amid Life & Style's report that Gigi and pal Suki Waterhouse "have fallen out" after Suki threw shade at Bradley Cooper.

“Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause. She isn’t about to let this go,” the source added. 

Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes still 'love' each other: Source
Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes still 'love' each other: Source
Ryan Reynolds praises NSYNC, Justin Timberlake for their contribution
Ryan Reynolds praises NSYNC, Justin Timberlake for their contribution
Meghan Markle chooses 'practicality' as 'emotional' Harry wants to go back home
Meghan Markle chooses 'practicality' as 'emotional' Harry wants to go back home
Doctor explains Nicole Kidman's age-defying looks: 'Aged in reverse'
Doctor explains Nicole Kidman's age-defying looks: 'Aged in reverse'
Amy Robach's true feelings for ex husband amid T.J. Holmes romance revealed
Amy Robach's true feelings for ex husband amid T.J. Holmes romance revealed
Meghan Markle's inability to understand the royals' life of service mocked video
Meghan Markle's inability to understand the royals' life of service mocked
Kevin Hart breaks silence after Tom Brady's comments on his roast
Kevin Hart breaks silence after Tom Brady's comments on his roast
Tate McRae all hearts for Olivia Rodrigo as friendship blooms video
Tate McRae all hearts for Olivia Rodrigo as friendship blooms