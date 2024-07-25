Photo: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid getting married soon: Report

Gigi Hadid is reportedly waiting for Bradley Cooper to pop the question.

A source close to the couple shared with Daily Mail, “Bradley has already determined that he is going to ask Gigi to marry him.”

They also added, “This is not even a question. They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship.”

“They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when,” the source continued.

Additionally, the source maintained that the Maestro actor is clearing up his schedule to make time for ladylove, Gigi Hadid.

“Bradley only has a couple of projects currently in production but has nothing lined up after that. He wants to take some time away to focus on this and give Gigi the attention and love she deserves,” they claimed in conclusion.

This news comes amid Life & Style's report that Gigi and pal Suki Waterhouse "have fallen out" after Suki threw shade at Bradley Cooper.

“Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause. She isn’t about to let this go,” the source added.

