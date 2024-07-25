Suki Waterhouse shows off her toned body months after child's birth

Suki Waterhouse is apparently proud of her toned body after losing all the baby fat after giving birth to her day.



The new mom recently took to Instagram and posted a mirror selfie, showing her in great shape.

The 32-year-old model could be seen donning a black two piece swimsuit, followed by a white silk robe.

Waterhouse’s latest photo comes after she revealed her experience of being a new mother in an episode of the podcast The Run-Through with Vogue.

During the podcast, she disclosed that she and her fiancé Robert Pattinson were not prepared before their child’s birth.

“We were both actually just like, let's just be surprised. Let's just see what it's like, and let's be surprised by the whole thing,” she recalled.

“Those first two weeks were absolutely insane. You spend so much time just imagining what it's gonna be like. And I think for me, it just felt like this transition.” the singer-actress added.

Waterhouse and Pattinson welcomed their first child, a daughter in March 2024.

The couple who has been in a relationship for more than five years got engaged last December.