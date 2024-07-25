Taylor Swift is secretly engaged with Travis Kelce, fans claim

Taylor Swift’s fans believe she is secretly engaged with her beau Travis Kelce as both were in the spotlight by fans throughout the Eras Tour.

Last Friday night Taylor played an enigmatic song at the Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Taylor gave an outshine performance for a mashup of her song Stay, Stay, Stay and Paper Rings on guitar at that time.

For those unversed, Stay Stay Stay is from her album Red released in 2012 and Paper Rings is from her album Lover released in 2019.

Fans assumed that Swift and Kelce are secretly engaged because of the lyrics as Taylor sang, “I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings' and 'darling, you're the one I want”.

For those unversed Kelce was attending Swift's concert but unfortunately due to his training commitment with Kansas City Chiefs camp, he was absent from this performance.

Fans claimed that Swift selected that song because she was engaged to Travis wheras some fans predict that Taylor was dropping hints for Kelce to get engaged.

One of the fans posted, “SHE SO READY TO GO FOREVER AND SO TRAVIS CODED.”

Another added, “You're the one i want in paper rings, in picture frames, in all my dreams, so i think that it's best if we both stay' SHE JUST PROPOSED TO TRAVIS KELCE ON STAGE.”

"They are so engaged, right? I mean, it's a done deal at this point", effused a third.

A fourth fan also gushed later on, by adding, "yess Confirmed probably secretly engaged lol."

It is pertinent to mention that Blank Space’s singer Taylor and Travis have been dating from 2023 but neither have confirmed the engagement yet.