Khloe Kardashian clarifies 'insult' by son Tatum for Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Barker just revealed a nickname that she doesn’t like.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality TV star expressed how she disliked being called “lovey” after a conversation she had with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, via FaceTime.

As the Lemme co-founder tours Australia with her husband, Travis Barker, Khloé’s child, Tatum, talked to his aunt, moving his face closer to the screen as his mom tried to get her 23-month-old to say hello.

Using the nickname, he calls her grandmother, Kris Jenner, the little one addressed Kourtney as “lovey” over which, the aunt makes a face.

"Kourtney, that is not an insult," Khloé said, reassuring her.

In response, Kourtney asked, "Do I look like I’m in my 60s?"

"Obviously she's my mom, and she's beautiful," in the confessional, Kourtney said, adding, "And she's 20-something years older than me, so it's not like the ultimate compliment. Or it kind of is I guess?"

As the camera cuts back to the scene, Khloé consistently urged Tatum to say, "Hi Auntie Kourt."

"Kourt," Tatum finally said after he understood.

"Yes, this is Auntie Kourt, not Lovey," Khloé told her son.