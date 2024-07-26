Jenna Bush Hager pranks Hoda Kotb live on air

In a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna broadcasted on Thursday, July 25, the 42-year-old American author planned to prank call Kotb.

It is pertinent to mention that Kotb is currently in Paris for the 2024 Olympics and Donna Farizan is co-hosting with Bush Hager.

Inspired by Billie Eilish's recent participation in “Phoning It In with Elle” in which she prank-called her famous friends, Tyler, the Creator, Dakota Johnson, and Margot Robbie, Bush Hager came up with the same idea.

At first, calling the phone met with a busy tone, however on the second try Kotb answered the call with a snarky response.

Kotb said upon answering the call, "What the hell are you doing?”

"You're on air! I was worried about that!" Bush Hager said laughingly.

Jenna continued to say, "I have bad news, and I’m serious. Donna had to leave; I don’t have a co-host. Can you FaceTime?”

Puzzled Kotb inquired, "Wait, what?”

“Can you FaceTime in? I need you. Do it right now. I need you,” Bush Hager pleaded.

As soon as Hoda agreed for FaceTime Bush Hager told her she was just joking and Farizan announced her presence.

Bush Hager then revealed her prank to Kotb, “It was a prank! We wanted to see what a good friend you are, and it turns out you’re the best! You’re the best friend!”

“Hoda, first of all, this was a prank. Second, your content, we’re living for it ... And by the way, the fact that you were going to fill in on your own show? You're the best!” she added.

Additionally, Hoda is documenting the 2024 Olympics on her official Instagram account and sharing everything from meeting athletes to giving a tour of the hotel she is staying in.