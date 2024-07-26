Prince Harry disappoints King Charles over Lilibet, Archie yet again?

Prince Harry has seemingly left his father King Charles disappointed yet again over Archie and Lilibet as the monarch is 'desperate' to meet his grandchildren.



The Duke has said he will "not bring Meghan Markle back to the UK" in a damning statement in a new documentary.

King Charles younger son shared his fears about bringing Meghan Markle and his children back to the UK.

Archie and Lilibet doting father said, "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."

The statement is expected to leave King Charles disappointed as Prince Harry will not bring Archie and Lilibet to UK without Meghan Markle.

The monarch has only met Lilibet once and Archie just a handful of times.

Prince Harry last visited UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet in June 2022.

Meanwhile, according to reports King Charles is “keener than ever” to build his relationship with Archie and Lilibet as he is “not content” with the current distance.

Royal expert Tom Quinn recently claimed King Charles is ‘desperate to see Archie and Lilibet and hates the idea that they will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be.