Kit Harington, John Snow is back to 'Game of Thrones' universe

Kit Harington unveiled exciting news for Game of thrones’ fans in an ad for the upcoming mobile game by Zang.

For those unversed, Game of Thrones is a fantasy, adventurous and fictional drama series that has 8 seasons, containing 73 episodes total, from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019.

It is based on novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, in which nine noble families battling for power and control over the seven kingdoms.

It is a free iconic game where players pair the Games of Thrones character with different weapons and epic puzzle battles begin by matching three or more gems to win the battle, which allows the player to collect and upgrade the champion and the app is available for both iOS and Android at the moment.

The promotional video starts with Kit walking in a dimly lit bar, all the while saying, “winter is coming”.

Swiftly moving into the room as well he later adds, “I’m ready to forge my own destiny. I’ve composed my strategy, refined my tactics. I’ll solve every puzzle, overcome every challenge, to defeat the deadliest threat we’ve ever faced: the Long Night.”

Later into the video Harington played the game with a lady in the club and the opposing lady showed the victory on the mobile screen to Kit and said the iconic dialogue, “you know nothing Jon Snow”.

Before she completed it, John interrupted her by saying “don’t say it”.



By the end he won the game by clicking on “Dracarys” and replied to the lady “I do know some things.”

It is pertinent to mention that the game has "players build and lead their own Westeros house, honing their tactics and skill as they strategically assemble a team of champions, equip weapons, and gear, and face formidable foes from the Game of Thrones universe”.