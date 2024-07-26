 
Royal family finally reacts to Prince Harry's new 'lies'

Prince Harry seemingly also offered an olive branch to royal family

July 26, 2024

The royal family has seemingly reacted to Prince Harry’s new 'lies' in the latest ITV documentary, premiered on Thursday.

Royal expert Dan Wootton has claimed that Prince Harry’s new 'lies' about late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana have caused “hurt and blind rage” within the Royal Family.

Wootton took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “Royal sources have reacted with total disdain in terms of the validity and accuracy of the claims.”

Prince Harry, who has been embroiled in legal battles against British tabloids, said his "mission" against them partly caused his rift with the royal family.

Harry has brought a number of court cases against tabloids which he, alongside other public figures, accuses of illegally collecting information.

According to People magazine, Prince Harry mentioned that he had multiple conversations about going up against the tabloids with the late Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September 2022.

The Duke claimed, "We had many conversations before she passed, this is very much something she supported, she knew how much this meant to me.

"She is up there going, 'See this through to the end,’ without question."

About Princess Diana, Prince Harry revealed the ways in which his mother motivated him to take action against the British tabloid press.

